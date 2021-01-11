Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,813,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,678,000 after buying an additional 313,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,884,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,630,000 after buying an additional 221,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 426.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $192,558,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$82.72 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,317,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,357. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

