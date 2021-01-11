Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTI traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $198.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,838,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,842. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $199.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.