Vapotherm Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 11,773 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,092% compared to the average daily volume of 537 call options.

In other news, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $55,300.00. Also, major shareholder 3X5 Partners, Llc sold 25,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $697,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 520.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vapotherm during the second quarter worth about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 204.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Vapotherm during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vapotherm during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

VAPO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 329,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,000. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $806.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of -1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.