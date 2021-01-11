Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

VSTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,235,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,676,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,865,000.

Shares of Vasta Platform stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.46.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

