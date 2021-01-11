Veil (VEIL) Hits Market Cap of $931,667.17

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 27.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Veil has a market cap of $931,667.17 and approximately $46,201.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. In the last week, Veil has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00023558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00115900 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00287177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00067861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00067298 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,011.25 or 0.88598831 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.