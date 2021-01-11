Velas (VLX) Hits Market Capitalization of $66.42 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $66.42 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000084 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000464 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000186 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

