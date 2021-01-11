VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VER shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VER. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEREIT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.37. 69,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 1.01. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.90 million. VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 223.19%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

