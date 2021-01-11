Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,115,000 after buying an additional 1,660,510 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 74.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,664,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $158,497,000 after buying an additional 1,137,848 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $58,823,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,169,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $340,150,000 after buying an additional 994,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $387,442,000 after buying an additional 979,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,103,920. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average of $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $238.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

