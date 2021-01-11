Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.28.

Get Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) alerts:

TSE:VET opened at C$6.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.04. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.20 and a 1 year high of C$21.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.72.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$282.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -0.7900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$47,944.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$273,991.20.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.