Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VET. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$47,944.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,296 shares in the company, valued at C$273,991.20.

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$6.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.04. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$2.20 and a one year high of C$21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$282.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -0.7900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

