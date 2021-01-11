VIBE 24 Hour Volume Hits $106,283.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One VIBE token can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $106,283.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00041158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00323521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.55 or 0.03916633 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io.

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

