Vid Price Tops $0.0697 on Exchanges (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Vid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vid has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vid has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $42,645.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00023569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00108402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00065860 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00255121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00061233 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,715.50 or 0.84651780 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,439,094 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation.

Buying and Selling Vid

Vid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

