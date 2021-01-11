Vidulum (VDL) Price Hits $0.0121 on Exchanges

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 36.9% against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $86,450.61 and approximately $9,977.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000998 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000596 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

