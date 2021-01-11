Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) Receives $55.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Viela Bio from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Viela Bio from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIE. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Viela Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,918,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viela Bio during the second quarter valued at $269,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 32.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 212.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 114.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 239,300 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viela Bio stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.59. Viela Bio has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $70.66.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viela Bio will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

