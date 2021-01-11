Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VKTX. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.02.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.