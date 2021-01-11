VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) (LON:VOF) Hits New 1-Year High at $450.00

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) (LON:VOF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.88) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.88), with a volume of 31930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 445.50 ($5.82).

The company has a market capitalization of £770.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 399.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 344.31.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

