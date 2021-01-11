Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Cut by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,752,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $918,039,000 after purchasing an additional 414,962 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 24.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 137.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $381,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.34.

NYSE V traded down $2.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.70. 167,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,375,040. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

