Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

