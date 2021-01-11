Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Cut to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.58.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.22%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 21.7% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,154,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,003,000 after buying an additional 1,096,394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,020,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,156,000 after purchasing an additional 231,723 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 927.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 229,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 206,791 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 875.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 215,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 193,642 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $8,766,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

