vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -2.00. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,875,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,000. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

