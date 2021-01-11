W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 29.9% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 28.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 11.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC opened at $66.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average of $68.54. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.046 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

