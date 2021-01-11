Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Lifted to Buy at Guggenheim

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $45.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 855.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 74,424 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,560 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

