Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WBA. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.31.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.24. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $56.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

