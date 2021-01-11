Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WAFD has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Federal from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.33.

Washington Federal stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Washington Federal has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $36.80.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.60 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 54.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 180,316 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

