Waters (NYSE:WAT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Waters from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.83.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $261.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.82 and a 200 day moving average of $216.49. Waters has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $267.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $3,878,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Waters by 20.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

