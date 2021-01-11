WazirX (WRX) Trading Up 24.6% Over Last 7 Days

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One WazirX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $19.88 million and $6.53 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00023715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00109466 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00067287 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00256017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00061528 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,867.11 or 0.88190881 BTC.

WazirX Token Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 995,833,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,817,289 tokens. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx.

WazirX Token Trading

WazirX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

