Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 2.6% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 35,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Prologis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,393,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,238,000 after purchasing an additional 99,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Prologis by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Shares of PLD traded down $1.55 on Monday, reaching $95.05. 25,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,480. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.05. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

