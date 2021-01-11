Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. United Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,294,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,442,000 after purchasing an additional 411,034 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 90,860 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 998.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 74,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.88. 507,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,451,281. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $205.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

