Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Invests $217,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VTR traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.27. 15,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,080. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $63.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

