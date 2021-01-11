Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.2% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,389,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,409,000 after acquiring an additional 429,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,964 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,760,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.75. 241,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,922,021. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. BidaskClub cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.