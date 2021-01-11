Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,760. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.86 and its 200-day moving average is $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

