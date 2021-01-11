Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Exelon comprises approximately 1.8% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

