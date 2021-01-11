Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ennis by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ennis by 293.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ennis by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ennis by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ennis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

EBF stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $472.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.49. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Ennis had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

