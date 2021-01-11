Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 877 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,889 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,423,421 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $290,277,000 after acquiring an additional 209,933 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $146.63 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.47 and its 200 day moving average is $138.79. The company has a market capitalization of $414.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

