Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,813 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Crown were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Crown by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,258,000 after purchasing an additional 402,130 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 1,070.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 424,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 388,611 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 26.2% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,219,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after buying an additional 253,398 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,820,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,332,000 after buying an additional 226,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,097,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,108,000 after buying an additional 202,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $99.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.27. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $1,062,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,065,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $70,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

