Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Enova International were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the third quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 208.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 381.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $914,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENVA. TheStreet upgraded Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enova International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $25.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.80.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $2.37. The firm had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.62 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

