Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLIC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The First of Long Island by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,104,000 after buying an additional 181,152 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The First of Long Island by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in The First of Long Island by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 113,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of The First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $35,300.00. Also, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of The First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,985 shares of company stock worth $142,180 in the last three months. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $18.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.28 million. Analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The First of Long Island has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.