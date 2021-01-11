Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 184.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,669 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 291.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

OSMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Shares of OSMT opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.17. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $233.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.27.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.54 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

