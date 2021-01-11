Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $7.96 Million in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 182,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 321.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after buying an additional 6,023,194 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock opened at $45.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.64.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

