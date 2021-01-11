Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 90,446 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 137.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,446 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Verso were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Verso by 47.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 25,690 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Verso by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Verso by 278.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Verso by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Verso by 17.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Randy J. Nebel acquired 15,000 shares of Verso stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt acquired 10,000 shares of Verso stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRS opened at $12.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.89. Verso Co. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $19.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.88 million. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verso Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRS. ValuEngine raised Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BWS Financial raised Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

