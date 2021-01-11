Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,551,771 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,034,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551,771 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth $44,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth $55,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 8,875.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth $86,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETRN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.32.

ETRN opened at $7.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.23 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

