Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 33,711 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,711 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COWN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cowen by 64.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,295,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,168 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 126.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,740,000 after buying an additional 676,489 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cowen by 111.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,124,000 after buying an additional 294,997 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,571,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 710.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 129,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

Shares of COWN opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $274.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.48%.

COWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.