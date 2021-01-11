Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for U.S. Bancorp (USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/7/2021 – U.S. Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

1/7/2021 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of U.S. Bancorp have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, it possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while meeting in one. The company's solid business model, core franchise and diverse revenue streams are likely to support its performance. Also, rising loans and deposit balance keep the bank well poised to undertake strategic initiatives. However, expenses witness a persistent increase due to the ongoing investments in technology which might hinder bottom-line expansion. Also, pressure on net interest margin due to a decline in interest rates might deter top-line expansion. Nevertheless, manageable debt level depicts lesser likelihood of default of interest and debt repayments if the economic situation worsens.”

12/14/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $51.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.50.

12/12/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/11/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

12/10/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $52.00.

11/30/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

11/30/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

USB traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.06. 77,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,467,736. The company has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.20.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

