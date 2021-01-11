Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) in the last few weeks:

1/7/2021 – Herbalife Nutrition was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

1/5/2021 – Herbalife Nutrition was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/28/2020 – Herbalife Nutrition had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $63.00 to $66.00.

12/28/2020 – Herbalife Nutrition had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00.

12/21/2020 – Herbalife Nutrition was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,580. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $54.40.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $75,830.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,848.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edi Hienrich sold 9,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $469,670.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,626.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,577,187 shares of company stock worth $604,725,021. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

