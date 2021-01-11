Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives $12.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several brokerages have commented on WBT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 29,517 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth $1,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBT traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $14.10. 1,028,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,447. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

