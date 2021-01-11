WeOwn Market Cap Hits $1.08 Million (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WeOwn has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. WeOwn has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $498,701.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WeOwn alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00041583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00038338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.63 or 0.00329146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,362.79 or 0.03913014 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WeOwn Profile

CHX is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official website is weown.com. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket.

WeOwn Coin Trading

WeOwn can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeOwn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeOwn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.