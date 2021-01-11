Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

WLKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLKP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. 1,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,480. The stock has a market cap of $774.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $25.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $231.97 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

