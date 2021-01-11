WeTrust Market Capitalization Tops $484,781.22 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. WeTrust has a total market cap of $484,781.22 and approximately $6.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00040975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00035599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.50 or 0.00322627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,238.00 or 0.03614510 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

TRST is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

