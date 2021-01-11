Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 165,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 35,149 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 46,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

WY opened at $33.38 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 81.42 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

