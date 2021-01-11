Wienerberger’s (WBRBY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WBRBY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wienerberger in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. Wienerberger has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

